BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A dedication ceremony was held for a new healing garden at Bristol Central High School on Friday.

Mia Giantonio, a senior at Bristol Central High School wanted to create the healing garden to give students a place to heal and reflect.



The garden came together through Giantonio’s vision and a program called “Voice4Change” that is part of the Connecticut Department of Education.



Giantonio’s project was selected by her peers who felt it would be a place students could turn to in times of need.



The project was personal to Giantonio because when she was ill and recovering at a hospital two years ago, a healing garden became her safe place.



“I was at Boston Children’s Hospital in the summer of 2021 for my spinal surgery. We had discovered this rooftop garden. It really reminded me of healing, I thought maybe it would be a great idea to bring a healing garden here to Bristol Central and get all the students and staff to come down here and have a moment of reflection,” Giantonio said.

Giantonio had to fill out an application and make campaign posters with the help of a group of friends.

The garden was installed at the beginning of the current school year and has been used by students and staff.

Giantonio said she wanted to leave a sense of healing for students.