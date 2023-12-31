BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Some children in Bristol traded in midnight for noon to ring in the new year.

The American Clock and Watch Museum hosted the Mad Hatter’s New Year’s Eve Tea Party, giving families the chance to celebrate before little ones’ bedtimes.

“It is the perfect opportunity to hear all the clocks strike at noon — midnight, as it is for the kids today,” said Patti Philippon, with the museum. “It is a great place for them to come as we mark the passage of time from one year to the next.”

The tea party also included a scavenger hunt, a photo booth and story time.