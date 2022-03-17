BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Roasted Bean, a Bristol coffee shop, is heading to a new location next week.

The shop took to Facebook to share the news Thursday, noting that its doors will be closed on Monday, March 21 through Wednesday, March 23.

“Send us all the good vibes on our reopening planned for Thursday 3/24,” The Roasted Bean said in the post. “We will update as needed. Thank you so much for all your support!”

The Roasted Bean offers a variety of hot and cold drinks, iced-teas, smoothies, and blushers. They’re also known for tasty treats like macarons, hailing from chef Cecile Cannone in New York City.

Currently, the shop resides at 934 Terryville Ave. The new location has not been announced at this time.

Stay up-to-date with news on their website.