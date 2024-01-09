BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bristol community stepped up to help a local business that almost had to shut its doors this weekend.

Erika Stirk, the owner of the Bakery on Maple put out a Facebook post last week stating that this past weekend may be their last days in business due to a decline in sales.

Stirk said they believe the bakery’s stance behind the LGBTQ+ community and their rights cost them customers.

More than 300 people showed up to the bakery this weekend to make sure the Bakery on Maple could afford to stay open.

“We’re here for the community, no matter who you are, no matter what you are, no matter what color you are, no matter what clothes you wear, no matter who you love. We’re here for everybody,” Stirk said.

The bakery will be changing its hours in the hopes of bringing in more business. The Bakery on Maple will now be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.



