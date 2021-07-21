Bristol Farmers’ Market now accepting EBT payments for some vendors

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Families who receive SNAP benefits can now use them at the Bristol Farmers’ Market!

Four vendors will now accept the payment for SNAP-eligible foods, including:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Bread and cereal

Meat and fish

Dairy products

The City of Bristol says accepting EBT payments will help support a healthier community by increasing access to fresh food. The market takes place at Centre Square in Downtown Bristol from 10 am until 1 pm every Saturday until October 30.