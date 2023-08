BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters from the Bristol Fire Department were on the scene of a rollover crash where they had to extract the driver of a vehicle.

The crash occurred on Terryville Avenue and BFD says they had to use almost every piece of stabilization and extrication techniques to remove the driver.

Bristol FD extricates driver in rollover accident (Photo Courtesy: Bristol Fire Department)

BFD says they were able to safely remove the driver and was then transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.