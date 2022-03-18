BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Bristol Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the house in the 400 block of Farmington Avenue between Jerome and Mercier avenues.

Bristol police said traffic in the area will be disrupted for some time. They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid Route 6 west of Jerome Avenue and east of Oakland Street.

No further details were made immediately available.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.