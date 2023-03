A picture from the scene of the fire on the South Street extension.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are battling a second alarm structure fire at a Bristol home Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials observed heavy fire in front of the building and learned a victim had been trapped inside.

Officials said the second-floor resident rescued himself by jumping out the second-floor window.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.