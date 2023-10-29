BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A fundraiser honoring two fallen Bristol officers drew a crowd despite the rain on Sunday.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed last year in an ambush that also injured Officer Alec Iurato.

“Honestly, it’s amazing to see the support that has come out even a year later, because last year it was fresh,” said Crista McIntyre, an organizer for the event. “People came in droves to drop things off. You couldn’t even park in this parking lot.”

The money raised went to the Bristol Police Department.

“I think BPD needs that reminder,” McIntyre said. “I think last year they got it all at once, and then over time it kind of just fades away. But they are supported.”