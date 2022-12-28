HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force.

“I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the Hartford Police Department.

Austin said those new officers would replace those who plan to retire within the next couple of years.

“We always want to fill in for those gaps,” he said. “But just to keep our force at a good level where we have enough officers to cover all our shifts and our specialized units.”

In Bristol, the police department is offering special benefits to the first 10 officers hired between now and the end of June. The department is only considering certified police officers or state troopers.

Those interesting in applying in Hartford can do so through the department’s website, or by calling and asking for Austin.