BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Some people 65 and older may have to wait weeks for a vaccine appointment, and now, communities are getting creative in their efforts to help more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, Bristol Health is partnering with the American Legion to help those 65 and older sign up for the vaccine.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., they can meet with health workers at the American Legion Post 2, located at 22 Hooker Ct., who will handle that registration process for them.

The big key in all of these efforts: allocation.

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is getting 69,000 vaccines a week.

Not nearly enough to keep vaccine clinics as busy as they could be.

There are several hundred thousand people in the group that need to sign up for vaccinations and get vaccinated.

That needs to happen before the state can move to the next group, which may be essential workers and people with underlying health conditions.

“Sixty-one percent of the 75 and above have been vaccinated,” Lamont said. “Thirteen percent of the 65 and above have been vaccinated. Some of those are in the nursing homes but that’s a population that’s ramping up quickly.”

The positivity rate is still dropping it’s below 2.3 percent. The lowest it’s been in several months.

We know the federal government ordered more doses of the vaccine, but the governor said he doesn’t have a timeline yet for when Connecticut’s allocation will increase.