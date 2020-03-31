Bristol Health CEO tests positive for coronavirus

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the president and CEO of Bristol Health announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Bristol Health President and CEO Kurt A. Barwis announced to his employees and medical staff he has tested positive for coronavirus.

I want to let you know that on Monday night I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

After experiencing some normal cold symptoms on Friday evening and throughout the weekend, I called my doctor who reviewed my conditions and determined that I need to be tested before returning to work. I then had a test completed by the extraordinary team at our specimen collection station. I have not been in the hospital since and will be on quarantine at home for at least 14 days. I must then test negative twice before I can return to work.

I just cannot stress enough that if you are not feeling well that you please follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician immediately to be tested. It’s vital that everyone please practice social distancing, wear personal protective equipment when working with patients, and constantly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.

As I continue to work from home, I will keep you updated on my condition. I want to stress that I do feel well physically and will be remotely leading the hospital in respect to operations and finances. Additionally, I am still in contact with the Executive Leadership Group and Board Leadership on a regular basis throughout the day.

The Greater Bristol community is relying on us to care for them during this outbreak. I am confident that because of our proactive planning, that we will defeat this virus.

Words cannot describe how proud I am of you; your dedication, passion for caring, empathy towards others and the professionalism with which you do your work—taking care of our community and each other.

Thank you.

Kurt A. Barwis, CEO and President, Bristol Health President