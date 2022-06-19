BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Challenges brought on by the pandemic are impacting health systems, including Bristol Health, which eliminated 31 positions last week.

Out of the 31, 10 were filled, the majority of which were management, and 21 were vacant.

Additionally, the executive team took a voluntary 8% reduction in their salaries, according to Kurt Barwis, president and chief executive officer of Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group. Other changes include a temporary change to their defined contribution retirement plan.

Barwis said all of these actions have resulted in $3.9 million in immediate savings.

“It is important to note that these changes did not include any reduction in services nor will they impact the safety or quality of the services we provide,” Barwis said in a statement. “These decisions were extremely difficult and painful to make. They were made after careful consideration of alternatives and with the best interest of our hospital, its Mission and the needs of the community that we serve.”