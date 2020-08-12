Bristol Health employees come together for ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ to dismantle racism in medicine

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Taking a stand for racial justice was the mission of Wednesday’s “White Coats for Black Lives” event at Bristol Hospital. It’s a national movement aimed at dismantling racism in medicine.

There was a powerful moment of silence and display of solidarity outside of Bristol Hospital Wednesday. About 100 Bristol Health employees, as well as city and community leaders came together for a “White Coats for Black Lives” event.

“It almost brings me to tears with the excitement to see our hospital is really stepping out to have a huge event like this in our state and to see everyone come out in their white coats and signs,” said Keona Dawson-Camerota, Bristol Health. “And their commitment to show, we are here to erase social injustice and health disparity.”

Those who attended the event also signed a commitment banner promising to do just that. It will now hang inside Bristol Hospital. On one side, is a list of names of those who died at the hands of police since Eric Garner’s death. And on the other is the commitment that Bristol Health is making to improve health education, to promote fair treatment, and to improve access to care.

Bristol Health employees News 8 spoke to say it was heartwarming and empowering to be part of this.

“This topic is very close to my heart and that’s the reason I came out,” said Rupalini Rawal-Dhingra, Bristol Health.

And they’re ready to carry that commitment forward.

“I’m just ready to see what more we can do and what more can come for Bristol Health and our community,” said Dawson-Camerota.

And once this does get moved inside Bristol Hospital and all employees will have the chance to sign it.