Bristol high school student arrested for bringing airsoft handgun to school

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police arrested a student who brought an airsoft handgun to Bristol Central High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Bristol Central High School staff contacted Bristol Police’s School Resource Officer with an anonymous complaint of a student carrying a handgun in their backpack.

Police said the student was detained and the backpack was found in a separate location. An unloaded airsoft handgun was located and seized by officers.

The student was issued an arrest summons to appear in New Britain Juvenile Court and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the school.