Bristol hospital receives global recognition for pandemic response

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Hospital is getting some global recognition. The hospital is making the list of over 100 hospitals from 28 countries, recognized for their response to the pandemic.

The list is put out by the International Hospital Federation Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Program. During the pandemic, Bristol Hospital was among the leaders in the state to launch an outdoor testing site.

They were also the first hospital in Connecticut to implement telehealth in its emergency department.