BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man was arrested for using a stun gun on an elderly man while attempting to rob him, according to police.

On December 18, 2021, a suspect reportedly used a stun gun to rob an elderly man at Walmart at 1400 Farmington Ave. before fleeing the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Guillermo Nieves-Matos and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Nieves-Matos was apprehended on Friday, March 11 and charged with Larceny 2nd Degree, Payment Card Theft, Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree on an elderly person.

Nieves-Matos was held on a $150,000 bond.