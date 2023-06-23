NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after swerving to avoid hitting two other cars on Route 44 in New Hartford Thursday morning.

State police said the crash happened on Route 44, near the intersection of Wickett Street.

According to investigators, Ryan Macinnis, 41, of Bristol, came around the corner in a Hino 195, tried to brake, and swerved to the right to avoid hitting the back of an SUV that had stopped for the driver of a Freightliner Cascadia semi-trailer that had pulled over in the shoulder lane and attempted to walk across the road to the gas station. State police said Macinnis also avoided the semi-trailer.

Macinnis’ vehicle came to a stop on the northbound side of the road in the grass. He was taken to a hospital, where state police said he died from his injuries.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper

Coretto #1275 at Troop B by calling (860) 626-1820.