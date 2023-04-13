HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man will spend 45 years in prison for killing a woman who was standing on the sidewalk with her boyfriend in 2005, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Brandon Jones, 35, of Bristol, was convicted in December of shooting and killing Dante Davis in 2005 in Hartford. He was charged in March 2022 with three other people following a cold case investigation.

“The defendant in this case was brought to justice, punished for killing an innocent woman whose family and friends suffered an unimaginable loss, all because of senseless gang and gun violence,” Connecticut Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Fahey said in a written announcement. “A disposition in this case is meaningful, as well, to the members of the Cold Case Unit because they never forgot Ms. Davis and the loved ones who lost her too soon.”

Davis was standing with a group of people on Martin Street when Jones and others opened fire. She later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.