BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to steal copper materials from a state-owned radio tower, according to Connecticut State Police.



Connecticut State Police responded to a burglary alarm at the Connecticut Telecommunication System Radio Site 10 Tower on North Street in Plymouth. Upon arrival, troopers found a man walking within a fenced-in area. He was identified as Nicholas Parent, 35, of Bristol.

Parent initially told the troopers that he was a subcontractor for a telecommunications company and he was at the tower for an assignment. Police said he was unable to provide documentation verifying his employment or the nature of his alleged work assignment.

A state telecommunications engineer responded to the tower and conducted an inspection of the site.

During the investigation, burglary tools were discovered and it was determined Parent criminally trespassed onto state property by using bolt cutters to get through the fence. According to police, Parent attempted to steal copper materials from the site and caused $5000 worth of damage to state property.



Parent was arrested and sent to Connecticut State Police Troop L headquarters. He was charged with possession of burglary tools, third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal larceny.



He was released on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear on Jan. 24 in New Britain Superior Court.