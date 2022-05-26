BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A first-time mom from Bristol says her son was sent to the hospital because of the baby formula shortage.

Kaitlyn Martin of Bristol has a five-month-old son, Elijah. She admits she has learned a lot these past few months.

“Especially with everything that gets thrown at you as a mother, between just starting out, learning everything about your own child, obviously the formula situation does not help,” she said.

She told News 8 she has spent hours in the car, driving across the state looking for formula.

“The other day I went to Derby. It was a good, almost an hour drive just to get a couple of cans of formula,” Martin said.

When the formula recall began, she said she was feeding Elijah the brand of formula that was being pulled off shelves. He began having issues.

“He was hospitalized for about two days for stomach issues. Maybe he had a lactose allergy, we don’t know but considering everything that was happening… he was throwing up, projectile vomiting,” she said.

At one point, she said doctors suggested surgery on his intestines. Luckily a change in formula helped, but finding it has not been easy.

“It is terrifying. You just want your child to be healthy and fed. He’s gone through a lot but he’s a strong little boy. He’s going to get through it.”

Facebook groups like Find My Formula CT have helped her get through but she just wants things to get back to normal.

“I just wish that relief comes very, very soon,” she said.

Abbott Nutrition, the baby formula company behind the recall, said it is going to be making formula again at the baby formula factory starting June 4.