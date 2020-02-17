Bristol museum helps kids celebrate Presidents Day

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– On this Presidents Day, the kids are out of school meaning parents are looking for something to keep them busy.

At Imagine Nation in Bristol, they are always looking for interesting ways to educate young people, and on this Presidents’ Day, there’s a theme. Can you guess what it is?

Focusing on U.S. presidents on Presidents Day, but in a way that grabs the kids’ attention. For instance, using the wildlife section to talk about presidential pets. Teddy Roosevelt once owned a lizard.

“So a lot of times kids think of dogs and cats as pets and they don’t realize some of these presidents had some pretty crazy pets, like a hippopotamus and things like that,” said Karen Pac, Imagine Nation Studio Education Manager.

And the big wall of presidents challenges kids to match the pictures with the names. That’s actually a challenge for most adults.

Kids can even dress up like presidents from history. Maybe a wig like George Washington wore. Or not. Being president is a heavy burden after all. The idea, like most of the exhibits there, is to get kids thinking a little differently.

“Talk about the differences like, wow our presidents now when they’re heading someplace, this is how they get dressed, this is what they do. Think about these other presidents with their wigs and all these things they had to do. What would that have been like? To kind of getting them just thinking a little bit more about the standard way kids sometimes think about presidents,” said Pac.

And if you are like me and were wondering which president had a pet hippo, it was Calvin Coolidge. It was a gift, and it quickly went to go live at the national zoo. Now you’ve learned something on Presidents’ Day as well.