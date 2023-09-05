BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — More than a dozen officers greeted the children of fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte for their first day of school on Tuesday.



The Bristol Police Department shared a photograph on of the special moment on their Facebook page. The children of Lt. DeMonte, Phoebe and Porter, were pictured smiling with a parade of officers behind them.

The Bristol Police Department said: “It was a very special day for our law enforcement family and we wish them all the best this upcoming school year.”

DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Bristol home last year.

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was also injured in the attack but survived his injuries.