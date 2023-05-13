WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) – Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were among those honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers candlelight vigil in Washington, DC Saturday night. DeMonte and Hamzy, both members of the Bristol Police Department, were killed in the line of duty last year.

DeMonte and Hamzy are only two of the 556 names being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year. There will now be 23,785 names on the memorial.

The candelight vigil is just one event that takes place annually during National Police Week. Another event takes place on Monday: The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service Ambassador wreath laying and Stand Watch for the Fallen when honor guards stand watch for 10-minute intervals to honor and remember the law enforcement officers that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve.