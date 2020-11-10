Bristol officials highlight new solar power and energy efficient-lead program

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Bristol are highlighting the state’s Solar For All program Tuesday.

The Solar For All program offers solar power and energy efficiency measures to all homeowners regardless of income or credit score. One family in Bristol had their solar system installed Tuesday.

“We wanted to make sure that all homeowners knew that solar is a possibility, solar is an option for you, for everyone, and really encourage people to look into it,” Emily Basham, Connecticut Green Bank.

“We also take a look at the homeowners’ utility bill just to make sure it’s something we can do to save them money. That’s our number one goal, is to make sure that. There’s a savings guarantee. We have to make sure it’s going to work out for the customers,” Susan Young, PosiGen Community Marketing Manager.

The program launched in June. 3,700 hundred families statewide have already taken advantage. On average, families save about $700 in the first year.