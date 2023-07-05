A possible design for a new playground in Bristol is pictured. (Source: Bristol city government)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready to cast your ballots — it’s time to vote for your favorite playground.

Bristol has opened voting for the design of its newest playground, which will be built at Seymour Park on Shrub Road. Online voting ends at 5 p.m. on July 19.

The city decided to open votes after more than 2,000 people cast digital ballots for their favorite design at E.G. Stocks Playground.

There are two options to choose for for Seymour Park. The first has a castle and ship theme, while the other has three towers that can be climbed. Both include swings, slides and benches.

The new playscape is a part of the city’s Upgrade Your Play campaign, which launched last year.