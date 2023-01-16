BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating a group of suspects who officers believe attempted three catalytic converter thefts in one night.

During the late hours of Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, Bristol officers said they responded to three separate catalytic converter thefts. Each of the three incidents was interrupted by the property owners.

In two of those three thefts, a group of suspects was able to steal catalytic converters.

These three incidents took place on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street. Officers described the group of suspects as having three to four members, wearing ski masks and hoodies, and operating a grey or silver sedan.

Police also said that in two of the three encounters, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and threatened to use it against property owners. It is unclear if the incidents involving firearms are the successful thefts.

Officers said that none of the property owners were injured, however.

Bristol police are asking homeowners in the area that have surveillance equipment to review their video footage and contact police if they find anything relating to the thefts.