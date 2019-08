BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Jerome Avenue, in the area of Swanson Drive.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:45 this evening.

The road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3000. The investigating officer is Brian Hileman.