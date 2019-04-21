Hartford

Bristol PD: Looking for hit-and-run driver

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 06:47 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 06:47 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) - Bristol police are searching for the driver of a car who hit a young woman, then took off. 

Police say that driver struck a 34-year-old woman at the intersection of West Washington and King Streets before speeding away. 

Another car driving by at the time rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment on an injured foot. She is expected to survive. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3257.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center