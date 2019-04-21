Bristol PD: Looking for hit-and-run driver

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) - Bristol police are searching for the driver of a car who hit a young woman, then took off.

Police say that driver struck a 34-year-old woman at the intersection of West Washington and King Streets before speeding away.

Another car driving by at the time rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment on an injured foot. She is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3257.