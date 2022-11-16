BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following several fundraisers for Bristol police in the wake of an immense tragedy, the police department was handed a $35,000 check on Tuesday night.

In mid-October, three Bristol officers were shot at during an apparent ambush. Two of those officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were both killed.

Officer Alec Iurato, only 26 years old, survived the ordeal.

In light of such a tragic loss, local businesses around Bristol began fundraising for not only the families of the fallen officers, but for Iurato and his family as well.

According to Bristol police, Kevin Miller with Dunphys Ice Cream, Cristina with UnDone Salon, and Sam with Sergio’s Pizza held a fundraiser for Iurato.

On Tuesday, they were finally able to present the Bristol Police Chief and the Police Commissioner with the check.

The money will be donated to the Bristol Police K-9 Fund, as per Iurato’s wishes.

In a Facebook post, the Bristol Police Department warmly thanked those who supported them, writing, “Our COMMUNITY is GREAT! THANK YOU to all who came out to the fundraiser!”