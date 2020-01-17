Bristol PD: Two armed men commit robbery in victim’s driveway

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are looking for two men who committed an armed robbery in the victim’s driveway early Friday morning.

Police say at around 1:00 a.m., the victim parked in his driveway, and the two suspects parked behind him.

Both suspects approached the victim holding handguns and stole his wallet. The victim was not injured.

One suspect was wearing a grey hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan work boots. The second suspect wore a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. Both covered their faces with bandanas.

The suspects were driving a grey sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.