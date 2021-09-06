Bristol PD: Two children burned after accelerant added to bonfire

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two children are recovering from burns they sustained Sunday from a backyard bonfire in Bristol, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a home on Pine Court around 8:35 p.m. Sunday following a 911 call requesting medical assistance for burn victims.

Police said two children, ages 5 and 7, were burned when an accelerant was added into a backyard bonfire. Both kids were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Unit and Bristol Police Department Criminal Investigation Division both responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher

Cote at 860-314-4565.