BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 6 a.m.

The status of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Route 6 at Farmington Avenue is closed in both directions between Mix Street and Stafford Avenue.

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

