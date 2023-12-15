BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new four-legged member of the Bristol Police Department.

K-9 Hero just graduated from the academy last week and started patrol on Monday.

The 17-month-old Belgian Malinois specializes in searching for narcotics alongside her human handler, Officer Jake Pollock.

“For [Hero] it’s all a game, so I’ll give her a little high-pitch voice and ask her, ‘Where are those drugs? Where’d the drugs go?” Officer Pollock said. “And she’ll perk right up.”

The perked-up pooch is doing more than fun and games. Hero’s combating the opioid crisis thanks to a Bristol non-profit called Operation Opioid.

“We’re going to continue to need K9s,” Operation Opioid President Kristi Wright said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think the opioid crisis is ever going to go away.”

Wright says her father, Phil Vonella, founded Operation Opioid in 2018.

Vonella was a former Bristol police commissioner, a lifelong Bristol resident and a business and property owner.

“Being a business owner and owning properties, a lot of times you find things in the parking lots that are alarming,” Wright said. “So, he met with [Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould] and said, ‘Hey, we need to help these people. We need to get the drugs off the streets. Let’s bring some more K-9s to the Bristol Police Department.”

Wright says Vonella originally raised enough money to get K9 Hunter, who is still serving Bristol.

But Vonella died six weeks after Hunter joined the department.

“So many people reached out to us to thank us because our dad’s initiative with Operation Opioid helped to save their lives,” Wright said. “We never want to go out to the parking lots and see narcotics on the streets.”

Now Wright is carrying on the legacy with another canine. She helped raise more than $12,000 to get K-9 Hero.

Hero is named in memory of Vonella, as well as fallen Bristol police officers Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, who were killed in the line of duty in October 2022.

“I said, ‘Well, why don’t we just name her for what these three men were and are? Heroes.” Pollock said. “They’re heroes to the community with everything that they did.”

Those interested in donating to Operation Opioid can click here.