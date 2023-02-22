BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Union will stop accepting donations to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund — but the community will still be able to help with efforts.

The fund will no longer accept donations after Friday. Instead, donations will be accepted through Fund the First.

The donations benefit the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed in an October ambush. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also wounded.

About $1 million has been donated to the families, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said in October.

The city has begun talks on how to permanently honor the officers. Tribute ideas have included preserving a police cruiser that has been covered in cards and flowers, creating benches or adding a cobblestone walkway.