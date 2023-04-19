BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head on Wednesday morning.

Bristol police responded to a call for a shooting on Louisiana Avenue around 7:30 a.m. and found a woman who was conscious with a gunshot wound to her head.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are on-scene investigating, and said this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lead Detective Robert Mendela at (860) 314-4571 or via robertmendela@bristolct.gov.

