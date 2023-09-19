BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bristol are investigating two hate crime incidents.

Authorities said a racial slur was written in chalk along the sidewalk in Rockwell Park and posted to a Facebook group page. Police said this incident may have occurred over the weekend.

The second incident was discovered Monday and included swastikas spraypainted on a “no smoking” sign by the Felice Road entrance to Northeast Middle School, police said. Swastikas were also spraypainted on a stop sign at Deer Park and Shagbark roads.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance with providing any information that may lead to the identification of the suspect or suspects responsible for these crimes,” police said in a statement. “We are asking for anyone who may have cameras in the area to review and report suspicious activity. The Bristol Police Department is committed to making our community safe for all of our citizens, and we will vigorously investigate any crimes of hate and racism using all possible investigative tools and resources. We will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to find those responsible.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Bristol detectives at 860-314-4569, leave an anonymous tip at 860-585-8477 (TIPS) or email BPDcrimewatch@bristolct.gov.