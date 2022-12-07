BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run.

According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday.

The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack in the truck’s bed.

Photo courtesy Bristol PD

Anyone with information regarding the truck or the driver is urged to contact Officer Cyr at (860) 584-3000 ext. 3254 or kevincyr@bristolct.gov.

This is an active investigation.

