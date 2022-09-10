BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning.

The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When confronted by the girl, the suspect fled the home.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect inside and outside the residence. Take a look:





Photos courtesy Bristol police

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the BPD at (860) 584-3011.