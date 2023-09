BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato is back on the job nearly a year after two of his colleagues were killed in an ambush.

Sources told News 8 that Iurato is in the training division getting reacclimated. Officer Iurato was injured the night Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed.

Iurato was able to shoot the suspected killer, Nicholas Brutcher, before he was able to fire at anyone else.