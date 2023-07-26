WARNING: Some viewers may find this story disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police released body camera footage on Wednesday showing the arrest of DJ Hernandez, the elder brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, who played for the New England Patriots.

Police received credible information that Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, 37, was making ongoing threats of violence at a home in Bristol. Police said Hernandez made threats against multiple people and locations.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News 8 earlier this week, police said Hernandez showed signs of being “gravely disabled and a danger to society.”

The ex-girlfriend of DJ Hernandez told police Hernandez used her car to drive to two college campuses, instead of attending his scheduled court appearance on July 7.

Hernandez allegedly drove to the University of Connecticut Storrs campus and Boston University, where he went into multiple classrooms and buildings to map the schools out.

A separate person told police they believe Hernandez went to the universities to plan shootings.

According to the arrest warrant, on July 19, Hernandez allegedly made alarming threats on his social media page. The post read in part “Will I kill? Absolutely. I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

Bristol police released a separate video showing a different angle of the arrest.

Later that same day, officers responded to the home and made phone contact with Hernandez in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, and to have him voluntarily and peacefully exit the house.

During the conversation, Hernandez told police “they better be ready because he was going to fight.”

When Hernandez was asked if he was armed, he said he had a gun and would “shoot any cop that came near him.”

Shortly after ending the phone call, Hernandez came outside of the house and began advancing toward officers with his “hands outstretched to his side.”

An officer wrote that Hernandez disregarded numerous police commands and yelled at officers to “shoot him.”

An officer then tased Hernandez and he was taken into police custody.

He was then transported to a hospital, where police said he continued to make threats. Hernandez said he would “kill anyone who profited off his brother Aaron” and mentioned ESPN, according to police.

After being released from the hospital, Hernandez was taken to the Bristol Police Department where he was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while serving a murder sentence in prison.

DJ Hernandez was arrested back in March for allegedly throwing a brick with a note at ESPN in Bristol.