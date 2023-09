BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bristol Police Department is searching for a man they say stole an antique fuel pump globe on Saturday.

The police say the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. at 593 Redstone Hill Rd. The man was seen driving a white Subaru Forester and then stole an antique fuel pump globe that had a “GULF” logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Hileman at 860-584-3011 x3241 or email at brianhileman@bristolct.gov.