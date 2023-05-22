BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on a CT Transit bus last Thursday, according to authorities.

Police said the assault occurred at 5:45 p.m. when the bus was parked at a transit pickup location near North Main Street in Bristol.

According to police, the suspect walked onto the bus and sat diagonally behind a woman. The suspect then made inappropriate contact with the woman as she attempted to move closer to the front of the bus.

Police said he then followed closely behind her, grabbed her and hit her multiple times.

No one else was on the bus during the attack, according to police.

Police said the victim was able to defend herself and put distance between herself and her attacker. She then ran off the bus to get help.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male.

Police are searching for a Hispanic male who allegedly attacked a woman on the bus in Bristol (SOURCE: Bristol Police Department)

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.