Search warrants in Jennifer Dulos case released, Attorney Norm Pattis reacts

 

Bristol police searching for missing 55-year-old man

(Photo: Bristol Police Department)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department are investigating a missing persons case involving a 55-year-old local man.

According to police, Joseph “Joe” Jannetty, 55, has been missing since January 3. Jannetty is described as a white male with a “thin build” and “usually wears glasses.”

Anyone with information regarding Jannetty’s disappearance is asked to contact police.

