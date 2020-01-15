Bristol police searching for missing 55-year-old man

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department are investigating a missing persons case involving a 55-year-old local man.
According to police, Joseph “Joe” Jannetty, 55, has been missing since January 3. Jannetty is described as a white male with a “thin build” and “usually wears glasses.”
The Bristol Police Department is attempting to check on the well being of the following person who has not been seen by family nor friends since January 3rd:— Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) January 15, 2020
Joseph "Joe" Jannetty 55 years old
white male, thin build, usually wears glasses pic.twitter.com/WwxaXOil9f
Anyone with information regarding Jannetty’s disappearance is asked to contact police.