Bristol police searching for missing 55-year-old man

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department are investigating a missing persons case involving a 55-year-old local man.

According to police, Joseph “Joe” Jannetty, 55, has been missing since January 3. Jannetty is described as a white male with a “thin build” and “usually wears glasses.”

A photo of Jannetty can be seen below:

Anyone with information regarding Jannetty’s disappearance is asked to contact police.