BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is searching for a missing and possibly endangered man, authorities said on Wednesday.

Bristol police said 33-year-old Eric Morin has not been seen or heard from in several months. Morin has no known car, vehicle, phone or bank card, authorities said.

Police said he is known to frequent the Hartford area through public transportation.

Moran is 6’0” and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Morin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-314-4565.