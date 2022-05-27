BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Pit bull is on the loose in Bristol after police had to shoot it following a vicious attack.

The Bristol Police Department responded to 77 French St. for a vicious dog complaint, and at the scene, officers found a Pit bull actively attacking an individual. Police said an officer had to shoot the Pit bull, but it took off. Its injuries are unknown at this time, and police are still searching the area for the dog.

The dog is described as medium brown.



Police urge the public to not approach the dog, but contact the BPD at (860) 584-3011.

This is an active story.

