BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A quick-build project in Bristol that’s eliminating street parking on West Street and adding sidewalk bump-outs could inspire other cities and towns to do the same.

“[These are] small-scale projects that are making a big difference, and we’re using it as an example of how the state, the community, can work together more closely — how our city engineers can talk to each other — how we can cut through some of that government red tape to get more projects like these off the ground quicker,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the state department of transportation.

Transportation officials across the nation took a walking tour of the project on Thursday.

Leaders said the changes have already made it faster to cross the street, and that pedestrians are now safer on Route 69.