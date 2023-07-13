BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Work on a new downtown development project in Bristol is officially underway.

Construction for Centre Square Village began on Thursday. When finished, the project will include more than 100 apartments on North Main Street.

Leaders are hopeful it will be monumental for Bristol’s future.

“The thing that lots of people in Bristol have been waiting for is a live-and-play downtown,” Mayor Jeff Caggiano said. “Where are those restaurants? Where are people going to live? We got to see people walking around all the time.”

Caggiano said Centre Square Village will meet those needs. The project will also set aside commercial space for retail businesses.