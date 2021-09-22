Bristol public schools seeing bus delays due to driver shortage, superintendent says

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Public Schools is experiencing the impacts of a local school bus driver shortage, the superintendent said Wednesday.

Bristol Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine Carbone said that First Student, the transportation provider, is reporting an ongoing shortage of bus drivers and that several drivers had called out of work Wednesday.

The superintendent said she anticipates that the bus company will experience more morning and afternoon delays for the rest of the week.

“My staff and teachers have worked diligently to welcome all of our students back to school this fall. Any disruption, especially one caused by transportation issues, is frustrating and unfortunate for our families and students,” Superintendent Carbone said. “We thank our families and staff for their continued patience, flexibility, and support of our district efforts.”

Since the start of the school year, school districts across the state and nation have experienced delays and route changes due to a shortage of school bus drivers.