BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A member of the Bristol Rotary Club has resigned after he was accused of making racist comments on Facebook following a “Keep Connecticut White” rally, according to the Bristol Mayor.

In a Facebook post from Tuesday, Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said that Jim Albert has resigned from the Rotary Club and will not be involved in the Farmers Market.

Mayor Caggiano said while police were investigating an alleged racist rally that occurred earlier this month, it came to the city’s attention that there were “divisive” comments on Facebook from Albert that he said were “very disturbing” to him personally.

The Bristol Rotary Club also made a statement on Facebook saying that they condemn and reject Albert’s Facebook comments and that they “recognize the possible negative impact this post may have on its organization.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz told News 8 that the incident in question is part of increased hate incidents in North Haven, Hamden, New Haven, and Rocky Hill.

The city, along with state and federal agencies, is continuing to investigate the alleged rally and ask anyone with information to contact officials.

